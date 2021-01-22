Top 7 Worst Royal Rumble Competitors

WWE’s calendar of events always features the Royal Rumble in January. Ever since 1988, the Rumble has made men into superstars, superstars into legends, and legends into gods. Winning the Royal Rumble, or even having a dominating showing in a losing effort, can bump you up the card.

On the other hand, the Royal Rumble can also provide a source of embarrassment. It’s awfully easy to get eliminated pretty quickly. Once that happens to you one time, it can often become a trend. The Rumble gets in peoples’ heads.

Today, we look at seven people who couldn’t find success in the Royal Rumble Match no matter how hard they tried.

7. Scotty 2 Hotty

2000: Entered sixth, lasted 1:02

2001: Entered twenty-sixth, lasted forty-seven seconds

2002: Entered twelfth, lasted 2:36

2005: Entered fifteenth, attacked by Muhammad Hassan before entering ring

The Worm was a tremendously over part of WWE programming during Scotty’s time with the company, but it wasn’t a move that really helped eliminate people. That, combined with a lack of size, led to Scotty’s downfall in this match. If social media had been a big thing in 2005, maybe he could have gotten the Axelmania push. Sadly, people forgot about Scotty right after he was taken out, never to be seen in a Royal Rumble again.

6. Zack Ryder

2010: Entered seventh, lasted thirty-two seconds

2011: Entered fourth, lasted forty-three seconds

2013: Entered twenty-fifth, lasted 2:34

2015: Entered ninth, lasted thirty-four seconds

Going under forty-five seconds in three out of your four Rumble appearances will get you on a list like this. Ryder’s 2012 Rumble experience might have been even worse than these matches were for him, as he was punked out & Tombstoned by Kane as part of the angle he had with Kane, John Cena & Eve Torres. Eventually Ryder just stopped appearing on Royal Rumble shows, and that was probably for the best.

5. Charles Wright

1993 (Papa Shango): Entered third, lasted twenty-eight seconds

1996 (Kama): Entered twenty-third, lasted 15:57

1998 (Kama Mustafa): Entered twenty-third, lasted 13:58

1999 (Godfather): Entered seventeenth, lasted 1:40

2000 (Godfather): Entered twenty-ninth, lasted 1:32

2002 (Godfather): Entered sixteenth, lasted 1:48

2013 (Godfather): Entered seventeenth, lasted five seconds

Except for the time period where he was Kama, Wright had some pretty bad luck in the Rumble. The Papa Shango push was done by the time the 93 Rumble rolled around, and he was no match for the likes of Ric Flair & Bob Backlund. Godfather always seemed more interested in getting back to his ladies than competing in the Rumble, never even making it to two minutes in the match. Kama could hang out for awhile, while not accomplishing much of anything.

Wright did make one elimination during his Rumble career, assisting Diesel in dumping out Duke “The Dumpster” Drose in 1996. When half an elimination of a garbage man is your biggest accomplishment in the Rumble, you make the list.

4. Bushwhacker Luke

1989: Entered nineteenth, lasted 3:08

1991: Entered twenty-seventh, lasted four seconds

1995: Entered thirteenth, lasted twelve seconds

The Bushwhackers were a fun tag team for kids to root for in the late 1980s & early 1990s. They never really contended for the Tag Team Championship though, and they didn’t find much in the way of singles success in the Royal Rumble. Luke was especially unsuccessful, managing to go under fifteen seconds in two out of his three Rumble appearances. You need to have your wits about you to do well in the Rumble, and nobody ever accused the Bushwhacker Luke character of being a mastermind.

3. The Warlord

1989: Entered twenty-first, lasted two seconds

1990: Entered seventh, lasted 8:16

1991: Entered twenty-ninth, lasted 1:35

1992: Entered thirtieth, lasted 1:43

You would have thought Warlord would have done very well in a match like this. Standing at 6’5 and weighing over the 320 pound mark, Warlord was a big strong dude. Unfortunately for Warlord, his size & strength put a massive target on his back. Men like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant & Sid Justice knew they had to get rid of Warlord as soon as possible, and that’s exactly what they did. Warlord scored no eliminations in his four Rumble appearances, and held the record for shortest time in the match for twenty years.

2. Titus O’Neil

2013: Entered seventh, lasted 7:30

2015: Entered twenty-sixth, lasted four seconds

2016: Entered eleventh, lasted 9:06

2018: Entered twenty-fifth, lasted 6:07

Greatest: Entered thirty-ninth, lasted 4:42

2019: Entered eleventh, lasted five seconds

Titus did make one elimination during his best Rumble appearance in 2016, taking Goldust out of the match. His decent showings in the match get overshadowed by his less impressive ones. He’s the only person to get eliminated from the Rumble in less than ten seconds twice. We also can’t forget the Greatest Royal Rumble, where he tripped and fell on his way down to the ring. Even if he almost made it five minutes, nobody remembered anything he did after that entrance.

1. Santino Marella

2008: Entered third, lasted twenty-five seconds

2009: Entered twenty-eighth, lasted one second

2011: Entered thirty-seventh, lasted 12:54

2012: Entered ninth, lasted 2:31

2013: Entered fifth, lasted fifty-five seconds

2020: Entered twenty-ninth, lasted 1:01

Santino has had a number of memorable moments in the Rumble, and even came close to winning it in 2011. I have to knock his runner-up finish that year down a few slots, as he only got that far because Sheamus Brogue Kicked him through the bottom rope. Maybe spent 90 seconds in the ring, total? It did make for a good pop when he re-entered after Alberto Del Rio thought he had won, but ADR took care of that in short order.

2012 was marked by the faceoff between Santino’s Cobra sock and Mick Foley’s Mister Socko. After some years away, Santino returned as a surprise entrant…in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Yep, Santina Marella made her return there, as apparently WWE didn’t have enough women to fill the match. Fortunately, it didn’t last long. Santino’s had some memorable Rumble moments for all the wrong reasons, and he definitely deserves to top this list.