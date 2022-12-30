Top Stars in AEW Reportedly Don’t Want CM Punk Back

Dax Harwood has made it clear on his podcast that he thinks CM Punk and The Elite need to work out their issues so they can all be in the AEW locker room. CM Punk responded to it and seemed open, although it was a one-word reply of, “duh”.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several people in AEW do not feel the same way as Harwood. The report notes that several of the “top guys”, including Chris Jericho, have told others they will make sure Punk doesn’t return. The decision will ultimately be up to Tony Khan, and won’t have to be made until Punk is medically cleared in five or six months.