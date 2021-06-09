Tornado Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher and The Grizzled Young Veterans will settle their differences in a Tornado Tag Match on next week’s NXT. The match was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT, confirmed by the commentary team after the challenge was laid out by the Grizzled Young Veterans.

The show saw the GYV defeat August Grey and Ikemen Jiro as Ciampa and Thatcher watched from ringside. After the match, Zack Gibson and James Drake said they had moved on from Ciampa and Thatcher, but Ciampa said that any road they had to the NXT Tag Team Titles had to go through them. The GYV then challenged Ciampa and Thatcher to the stipulation match, which was quickly accepted.

This is the only match announced for next week’s show, which will also feature the fallout from NXT Takeover: In Your House.