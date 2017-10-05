Total Bellas Ratings, Viewership Tick Down

– This week’s episode of Total Bellas gave back the previous week’s ratings gain, while viewership slipped again. Wednesday night’s episode scored a 0.24 in the 18 – 49 demographic, down 8% from last week and equal to the previous two weeks’ numbers. Meanwhile, the audience stood at 539,000 which was off 4% from last week. The viewership represented a low mark for the season so far, though it still ranked above the previous season’s finale in November of last year (536,000).

Total Bellas ranked at #37 among cable originals for the night. The MLB Wild Card game won the night on cable with a 1.3 demo rating and 4.391 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.