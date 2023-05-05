Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee’s Passing Determined To Be the Result Of Suicide

WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing late last year has been determined to be the result of suicide. As previously reported, Lee passed away in October at the age of 30. TMZ reports that the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released a new autopsy report that determined Lee died by suicide after she ingested a combination of alcohol and pills.

The report notes that Lee left “letters of intent at the scene” and that she had bruises and abrasions on her head and body, which are believed to have been the result of a fall or falls while she was intoxicated.

Lee wo the most recent run of Tough Enough in 2015 and trained with WWE, working live events though she never made it onto NXT TV. She was released at the end of September 2016 once her one-year contract expired and continued to train, though she did not work for any other companies. She married Wesley Blake of the Forgotten Sons in December of 2017.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call 988 in the US and 0800 689 5652 in the UK.