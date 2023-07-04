Traci Brooks Says Dusty Rhodes Made Sure She Was “Always Included”

In a recent interview with Refin’ It Up, Traci Brooks shared some stories about her time working with Dusty Rhodes at IMPACT/TNA (via Fightful). According to Brooks, Rhodes was in her corner multiple times both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes. You can find a highlight from Brooks and listen to the full podcast below.

On her background with Rhodes and the support he provided: “I get emotional talking about Dusty. We would go to conventions and he’d sit around and say, ‘I love it, two girls are fighting. I have two girls fighting over me in the back over a pickup truck,’ even it was a joke, I got to speak. He always gave me lines and something to say. He always included us. I wasn’t making a lot of money at TNA back then and I didn’t know if I could speak up. I don’t even think I had a contract at the time. He went to the office and got me more money. He just came to me one day and said, ‘little girl, you deserve to be making more money and I got you think much.’ I didn’t ask for it. I didn’t even talk to him about it. He just saw what I was making and went, ‘nope.’ It was per show and then every show I was on. He did a lot for me. Dusty Rhodes, man. I’m in the back, on a hay bail, chewing straw, and Dusty is having the time of his life. I always got lines, I always talked, I always did something. It was fantastic. I owe Dusty. Not just financially. He’s like, ‘it’s okay to speak up.’ He means a lot to me. I have a hard time taking about him because he means a lot to me.”