wrestling / News
Traci Brooks To Be Inducted Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame 2023 Class
September 14, 2023 | Posted by
Traci Brooks has joined the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame class of 2023. On tonight’s night one of Impact 1000, it was announced that Brooks will join Don West and Mike Tenay as inductees into the Hall of Fame. Brooks’ husband Frankie Kazarian made the announcement, surprising her with the news.
The inductions will take place at Impact Bound For Glory 2023 on October 21st.
.@FrankieKazarian surprises @TheTraciBrooks with the HUGE announcement that at #BoundForGlory on October 21 in Chicago, Traci Brooks will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame! #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/6upbeGAp83
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023