Traci Brooks Says Her On-Screen Reaction To Impact Hall Of Fame Reveal Was Real

Traci Brooks is being inducted into the Impact Hall Of Fame at Bound For Glory, and she says her reaction to the announcement was 100% real. Brooks learned about her induction on-screen at Impact 1,000, and she told the Battleground Podcast that she legitimately didn’t know that she was going to be inducted.

“Well, you saw my emotion,” Brooks said (per Fightful). “That was legit. I didn’t know it was happening. I remember it was like one-two-three. I remember being on the ground, and I remember thinking, ‘This is not a flattering position.’ I’m like, ‘Get up.’ So I remember getting up and celebrating with Frankie, and then all the sudden, Frankie grabs the microphone, I’m like, ‘What are you doing? What’s happening?’ Then they said it.”

She continued, “I’m an emotional mess. I don’t know how this is my life. Who gets this ending? Who gets to come back after 12 years, wrestle against two incredible, talented people like Alisha and Eddie, [with] my husband, who’s one of the greatest in the business, and then have my son in the ring, and I get announced for the Hall of Fame? I was a retired school mom, PTA member, baseball coach, and that was my life. Now, all of a sudden, I’m like, ‘Okay, things have changed a little bit.’ I never thought in my wildest dreams. I love this business. I got in it to be a wrestler, and I never thought past that. Especially when I was a stay-at-home mom for almost 11 years. I never thought that,” Brooks said.

Brooks will be inducted along with Don West and Mike Tenay at Saturday’s PPV.