Trademark Application Filed For Old WCW ‘Lethal Lottery’ Concept

– A new trademark application for the old WCW “Lethal Lottery” concept has been filed. According to the US Patent and Trademark Database, John Sepulveda of East Greenwich, Rhode Island filed the application on March 19th. The application lists the good and services for the mark as “Professional wrestling event and match type for use in sports entertainment. The match consists of randomized teams competing to advance in competition.”

The Lethal Lottery was part of the Battlebowl tournament, which made its debut at the 1991 Starrcade and then became its own PPV in November of 1993. The concept was as described in the trademark application. While it likely isn’t related, Cody filed a trademark for Battlebowl last week.