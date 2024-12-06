Note on Traditional PPV Buys for This Year’s WWE Survivor Series

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an early estimate of traditional PPV buys for this year’s WWE Survivor Series: Wargames, which happened last Saturday. As a note, most people watch WWE PLEs on Peacock in North America. Traditional PPV is typically limited to those without internet access, like rural areas.

The show brought in 8,100 PPV buys. That’s 7.1% more than Crown Jewel and 33.3% down from Bad Blood.

Of those who bought Survivor Series, 12.1% bought AEW Full Gear and 3.3% bought TNA Bound for Glory. 40.2% also bought Crown Jewel.