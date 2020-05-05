Travis Banks Reveals How Hands-On Shawn Michaels Has Been With His Coaching and Advice

– NZPWI recently interviewed NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks. Banks discussed getting coached by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and more. NZPWI recently passed along the following highlights from the interview:

Travis Banks on how Shawn Michaels has been very hands-on with him: “Shawn Michaels especially has been very hands-on with me with advice and stuff like that. I remember I was in the PC in America once and we had a class where we were watching matches from tape. He was taking it and he was just giving advice here and there and I remember sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t think there’s a better place on this planet to learn about professional wrestling than in this room right now, watching these matches with Shawn Michaels giving us the advice’.”

On his relationship with Jordan Devlin: “Behind the scenes, me and him [Jordan Devlin], we really get along as well. It’s good to have that kind of a person, it’s good to have a guy like him. Also, we keep each other in check as well, we have a bit of competition with each other – who can do more and do the crazy things and stuff like that. So it’s good to have somebody like that around because you’re always trying to compete against each other but in the best way possible to make it better.”

His thoughts on wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. in the UK: “There was a particular match, it’s a [Fight Club Pro] show called Rage Against the Death Machine, and it’s me versus Zack Sabre Jr. We’re in the opening match and I think we go like 38 minutes. That was the match that put me on the map. I got a standing ovation afterwards and after that, I was kind of off to the races with my career.”