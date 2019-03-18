Travis Browne Gets Physical With Security in Ronda Rousey Segment on Raw (Video)

– UFC fighter (and Ronda Rousey’s husband) Travis Browne got physically involved during her segment on Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see video below of the segment, which happened after Rousey’s quick win over Dana Brooke.

After the match, Rousey refused to let go of the hold for a while. The referees eventually broke it up and Rousey went over to talk with Browne. Security came out and when one of them grabbed Rousey’s arm, she attacked them. Another security man quickly pulled her off and Browne grabbed the guy, turned him around and decked him. He then grabbed an incensed Rousey and picked her up over the guardrail, and they left through the crowd.