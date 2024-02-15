WWE News: Travis Kelce Wears WWE Title At Super Bowl Celebration, Zac Efron & John Cena Talk Favorite Video Games

– Travis Kelce kept the Kansas City Chiefs’ WWE Title close at the team’s Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday. As noted, Triple H presented the team with a custom WWE Championship belt in honor of their win and Kelce, a noted wrestling fan, had it around his waist at the parade as you can see below:

– Zac Efron and John Cena bonded a bit over playing video games in a new interview promoting their film Ricky Stanicky. The two spoke with IGN for a video posted to IGN’s Instagram account, which you can see below.

In the clip, Efron noted that he’s playing Super Smash Bros right now and Cena talks about playing early NES games. Efron notes that he recently found his original N64 in a storage unit and they talked about playing GoldenEye and WCW vs. nWo Revenge, with Efon noting that “I’ve got all the GameShark codes for it.”