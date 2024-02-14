wrestling / News
Triple H Presents Kansas City Chiefs With WWE Title After Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs received their customary WWE Championship belt after winning the Super Bowl. The team beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to win their second Super Bowl in a row, and the team was gifted with a custom WWE Championship. The team’s Twitter account posted pics to social media which Triple H retweeted, writing:
“It’s that time of year when the @Chiefs break out the hardware… big congrats to the back-to-back champs!
@tommy_townsend @JustinqReid @Jwilliofficial @JetMckinnon1 @fanudike @J_Winchester41 @buttkicker7 @PatrickMahomes”
As noted, WWE is selling a WWE Legacy Title in honor of the Chief’s win.
It’s that time of year when the @Chiefs break out the hardware… big congrats to the back-to-back champs!@tommy_townsend @JustinqReid @Jwilliofficial @JetMckinnon1 @fanudike @J_Winchester41 @buttkicker7 @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/0NMZuEh2QY
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 14, 2024
