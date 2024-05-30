Trent Beretta Accepts Offer To Join Don Callis Family On AEW Dynamite

Trent Baretta has joined the Don Callis Family, accepting an offer on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Callis come out and bring Orange Cassidy to the ring and offer Orange Cassidy membership in the stable. Cassidy said no and tore the contract up, and Callis said that no one says no to him.

That brought out Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, who turned heel on Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing. Statlander accepted on behalf of her friend, which turned out to be Baretta. Baretta assaulted Cassidy, blooding him and then hugging Callis before they continued to beat him down.

You can see a clip from the segment below: