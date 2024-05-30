wrestling / News
Trent Beretta Accepts Offer To Join Don Callis Family On AEW Dynamite
Trent Baretta has joined the Don Callis Family, accepting an offer on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Callis come out and bring Orange Cassidy to the ring and offer Orange Cassidy membership in the stable. Cassidy said no and tore the contract up, and Callis said that no one says no to him.
That brought out Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, who turned heel on Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing. Statlander accepted on behalf of her friend, which turned out to be Baretta. Baretta assaulted Cassidy, blooding him and then hugging Callis before they continued to beat him down.
You can see a clip from the segment below:
The newest member of The Don Callis Family is…
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @OrangeCassidy | @StokelyHathaway | @CallMeKrisStat pic.twitter.com/4oa4GUm9bT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes