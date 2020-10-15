wrestling / News
Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams Heritage Cup Matchup Set for Next Week’s NXT UK
October 15, 2020 | Posted by
– During today’s NXT UK, the next matchup was announced for the Heritage Cup Tournament. Trent Seven will face Kenny Williams will face each other in the last match for the opening round of the tournament. The show will be broadcast on the WWE Network on October 22.
You can also view the updated brackets for the tournament below. Dave Mastiff beat Joseph Conners on today’s episode to advance to the semifinals along with Noam Dar and A-Kid.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK: OPENING ROUND MATCH in the Heritage Cup Tournament!@KennyWilliamsUK vs. @trentseven pic.twitter.com/IXmGlzZNjd
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
The current #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament standings!
Who ya got?!? pic.twitter.com/hAjmMlPtGO
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Fan On Twitter Suggests WWE Is Using Stock Footage Of Thunderdome Fans During NXT
- Arn Anderson On Why Roman Reigns Should’ve Been A Heel From The Start In WWE, FTR vs. Brain Busters Dream Match
- Eric Bischoff On What Concerned WWE About Segment With The Rock On First SmackDown On FOX, How WWE Could’ve Used Rock Differently
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler