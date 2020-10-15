Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams Heritage Cup Matchup Set for Next Week’s NXT UK

– During today’s NXT UK, the next matchup was announced for the Heritage Cup Tournament. Trent Seven will face Kenny Williams will face each other in the last match for the opening round of the tournament. The show will be broadcast on the WWE Network on October 22.

You can also view the updated brackets for the tournament below. Dave Mastiff beat Joseph Conners on today’s episode to advance to the semifinals along with Noam Dar and A-Kid.