Trevor Lee Says He Didn’t Get Fined For Smoking Weed In WWE

Trevor Lee says that unlike some of his predecessors, he never got fined for smoking pot in WWE. Lee posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday to comment on his time in NXT as Cameron Grimes, writing:

“I thought the strength and conditioning done at the Performance Center was very beneficial. This is coming from someone who’s in the best shape of his career and passed every drug test. Well except for weed.”

When Ricochet commented, noting that the fines were “worth it,” Lee replied:

“Zero fines I came in after riddle lol”

