Trey Miguel Weighs In On Outcasts Using Green Spray Paint In AEW

Trey Miguel and The Outcasts both use green spray paint to tag their opponents in Impact and AEW respectively, and Miguel recently weighed in on the overlap. Miguel began using the tactic when he turned heel at Impact Overdrive in November, while Saraya and Toni Storm began using it in January. Miguel talked about the matter in a new interview with True Heel Heat Wrestling, noting that he’s not upset about it.

“It was weird to see, I’m not sour about it, and I’m not, anything in wrestling belongs to anybody,” he said (per Fightful). These are just tools to get yourself from points A to B. And I just wish it wasn’t chosen to be done at the same time. Literally, I don’t have a gripe about it, but at the same time, it’s very cool to know that someone wants to do what you’re doing.”

He continued, “When I sit back and think about it, it’s like ok, that means we’re doing something right. Can’t be mad about that.”

Miguel retained the X-Division Championship against Lince Dorado at Impact Sacrifice on Friday.