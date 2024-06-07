Trial Date Set In Jerry Lawler’s Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher’s Death

A trial date has finally been set in Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit over the death of his sun Brian Christopher. As you may recall, Lawler filed a wrongful death suit against Hardeman County, Tennessee after after Christopher died while incarcerated for a DUI arrest. PWInsider reports that a jury trial was set for March 31st, 2025 in the suit during a scheduling conference before The U.S. District Court, Western District of Tennessee (Jackson).

Lawler alleges in the lawsuit that that the Sheriff’s Office failed to provide Brian with treatment for drug and alcohol issues during his incarceration, and that they “altogether failed to provide him with appropriate care after he was assaulted by another inmate” on the day Brian died.