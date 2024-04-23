Trick Williams Says He Shouldn’t Be In NXT If He Loses To Ilja Dragunov At Spring Breakin’

Trick Williams is putting his spot in NXT on the line against Ilja Dragunov at Spring Breakin’, and he recently explained why he’s fine with that. Williams will battle Dragunov for the latter’s NXT Championship at the PPV, and if Williams loses he must leave NXT.

Williams previewed the match in an interview with Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his match with Dragunov: “This is the fourth time facing each other face to face in that ring. But the fourth time is the charm. And I’ve got to go get what’s mine.”

On the stipulation for the match: “Having a championship is a goal. That’s what I set out here to do. I set out on this venture a long time ago when I told Shawn Michaels, to his face, I want to be the guy here at NXT. He told me a lot of people ask for this opportunity, but if they’re not ready, you never know when you’re going to get the ball again. So I knew what game I was getting into a long time ago. So if I can’t beat Dragunov, I’ve got no business being here in the first place. So I’m perfectly fine with the stipulation.”