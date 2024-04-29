Trick Williams Watches Reaction To NXT Title Win At Spring Breakin’

Trick Williams won the NXT Championship last week at night one of Spring Breakin’, and he recently watched a video of the crowd reacting to his win. Williams beat Ilja Dragunov on last week’s NXT to win the Championship, which brought the Capital Wrestling Center fans to their feet. The WWE NXT Twitter account posted a video of Trick watching a fan camera video of the moment when he scored the pin, as you can see below.

The win marked Williams’ second championship reign in WWE, having previously held the NXT North American Championship.