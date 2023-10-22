wrestling / News
Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers & More React to Impact Becoming TNA
Impact Wrestling will be TNA again as of January, and several members of the company’s roster took to social media to react. As reported, the company will return to its old name at Hard to Kill in January. You can see reactions from Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, KiLynn King and more below:
Me too 🤩 https://t.co/o71qzEzCqQ
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) October 22, 2023
TNA Knockout. pic.twitter.com/jqHDdPmGBF
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) October 22, 2023
I work for TNA.
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) October 22, 2023
It always felt weird to say Impact, glad we can go back to TNA..😎 https://t.co/1SMZrPAKbw
— KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) October 22, 2023
I now work for TNA, I am a TNA Knockout..😳🥹❤️
Life is wild, life is good..#TNA #BoundForGlory @IMPACTWRESTLING
— KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) October 22, 2023
I’m about to wear this everywhere..@IMPACTWRESTLING #TNA #BoundForGlory https://t.co/3m04NshL3F
— KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) October 22, 2023
Hi. I work for TNA. 🥹🫶🏽#TNA
— Jai Vidal (@TheJaiVidal) October 22, 2023
Let’s GOOOOOOOOO!!#HardToKill #TNA https://t.co/irb50kSaM1
— Daniel Spencer (@DanielSpencer) October 22, 2023
WE’RE BAAAAAAACK!#TNA https://t.co/eJUcQmK175
— ✖️ DEANER ✖️ (@CodyDeaner) October 22, 2023
What a night.
Proud and excited to be this new generation’s inaugural TNA Tag Team Champions with my best friend @DashingChrisBey #ABC is creating a legacy that will last forever!
EZ as ☝🏼✌🏼🤘🏼#TNA #BoundForGlory https://t.co/yZqCV571IC
— Ace Austin 🤘🏼♠️ エース・オースティン (@The_Ace_Austin) October 22, 2023
TNA IN LAS BEYGAS BABY! #HardToKill https://t.co/rfjkS17YRC
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) October 22, 2023
I work for TNA
— Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) October 22, 2023
TNA holy shit dude https://t.co/JIev4Ue5Kv
— Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) October 22, 2023
Am I really working for TNA today? Surreal
— Sam Leterna | #WrestleTea 🍵 (@SamLeterna) October 22, 2023
I’m NOW an official TNA knockout 🖤 https://t.co/M79Y5bv8Wt
— JUSTLISH (@MrsAIPAlisha) October 22, 2023
TNA Wrestling pic.twitter.com/bNcQ1pG7Bl
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 22, 2023
“some are drop dead gorgeous, some are just drop dead. some will break your heart, some will break your head. some are supernovas who forever shine. no divas here. just girls who dare, those who cross the line. across the line with the knockouts of TNA IMPACT!” https://t.co/HlMHoILp3w
— jamie senegal (@itsjamiewtf) October 22, 2023
