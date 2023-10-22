wrestling / News

Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers & More React to Impact Becoming TNA

October 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trinity Impact Emergence Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will be TNA again as of January, and several members of the company’s roster took to social media to react. As reported, the company will return to its old name at Hard to Kill in January. You can see reactions from Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, KiLynn King and more below:

