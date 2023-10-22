Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers & More React to Impact Becoming TNA

Impact Wrestling will be TNA again as of January, and several members of the company’s roster took to social media to react. As reported, the company will return to its old name at Hard to Kill in January. You can see reactions from Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, KiLynn King and more below:

I work for TNA. — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) October 22, 2023

It always felt weird to say Impact, glad we can go back to TNA..😎 https://t.co/1SMZrPAKbw — KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) October 22, 2023

I now work for TNA, I am a TNA Knockout..😳🥹❤️ Life is wild, life is good..#TNA #BoundForGlory @IMPACTWRESTLING — KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) October 22, 2023

Hi. I work for TNA. 🥹🫶🏽#TNA — Jai Vidal (@TheJaiVidal) October 22, 2023

What a night. Proud and excited to be this new generation’s inaugural TNA Tag Team Champions with my best friend @DashingChrisBey #ABC is creating a legacy that will last forever! EZ as ☝🏼✌🏼🤘🏼#TNA #BoundForGlory https://t.co/yZqCV571IC — Ace Austin 🤘🏼♠️ エース・オースティン (@The_Ace_Austin) October 22, 2023

I work for TNA — Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) October 22, 2023

TNA holy shit dude https://t.co/JIev4Ue5Kv — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) October 22, 2023

Am I really working for TNA today? Surreal — Sam Leterna | #WrestleTea 🍵 (@SamLeterna) October 22, 2023

I’m NOW an official TNA knockout 🖤 https://t.co/M79Y5bv8Wt — JUSTLISH (@MrsAIPAlisha) October 22, 2023