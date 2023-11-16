wrestling / News

Trinity Has a New Nickname Ready When Impact Becomes TNA

November 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Trinity Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Trinity spoke about the upcoming Impact Wrestling rebrand, as it will return to the TNA Wrestling name. She noted she has a nickname picked out.

She said: “That was a huge announcement. I’m very excited. I’m very excited to be a part of the company during this time and I love the fact that now I could say ‘TriniTNA’.

