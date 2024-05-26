Trios Match Added To AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In, Updated Lineup

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a trios match was added to the Buy-In preshow for AEW Double or Nothing tomorrow night. The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will take on Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony. The updated lineup includes:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

* Barbed Wire Steel Cage for AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Malakai Black

* AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay

* FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Unified Trios Championship: The Bang Bang Gang (c) vs. Death Triangle

* Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite vs. Bryan Danielson, FTR & Darby Allin

* IWGP World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy

Buy-In

* Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Brian Cage & the Gates of Agony