Triple H Challenges Pat McAfee To Face Adam Cole At NXT Takeover XXX

Triple H was a guest on ESPN’s Get Up this morning, where he challenged Pat McAfee to face Adam Cole at NXT Takeover XXX. McAfee appeared on last night’s NXT after seemingly clearing the air with Cole, only to insult him again and attack him.

Triple H said: “Adam Cole and Pat McAfee have had a history here, and there’s one thing about Pat McAfee that I think everybody should understand. I didn’t know this until after we’d been around him, but Pat grew up dreaming of being a WWE superstar. It is everything he thought he would ever be when he was a kid. He ended up in the NFL. He ended up probably one of the most successful and toughest kickers in the league ever, but his dream was always to be in WWE.

Years ago we met and he became a commentator for us, very opinionated. But as you know, and you’ve seen it Pat’s entire career in the NFL, the spotlight is really what he craves. Being famous. It’s all about Pat McAfee. It’s been that way when he was on a team. It wasn’t about the team, it was about Pat. It was about things like this – jumping off of a pier into three foot water so his name would trend. He is a gloryhound. He is somebody that craves the spotlight.

And that’s a good thing, but in this situation, Pat is craving the spotlight in the WWE and NXT and he is doing it by going after Adam Cole because got Adam to bite on some comments and now he is in his head. This is where it becomes interesting. Pat McAfee wants to be famous. He wants his name in lights, he wants it to trend on social media. I’m the guy that can make his dream come true. So Pat, now’s your opportunity. You wanna be famous? Just so happens, coincidentally, as things happen in the WWE and NXT, we have a big TakeOver PPV in a few weeks.

August 22, NXT Takeover XXX. My call out to Pat McAfee is put your money where your mouth is. Let’s see how bad you are. Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole on that stage. Massive match. Let’s see what you got, Pat. You think you’re a tough guy? There’s gonna be no pads, there’s gonna be nobody kicking a ball. It’s just gonna be two guys, one on one, going at it, and my best is that while Pat can run his mouth well and I’m sure he’s a tough guy, that he walks out with Adam Cole’s boot sticking out of his butt.”