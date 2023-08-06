Triple H Says Summerslam Moment Between Cody & Brock Lesnar Was Unplanned, Calls Brock One of the Greatest of All Time

Triple H spoke with the media during the WWE Summerslam 2023 post-show press conference. He commented on the moment between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar after their match, noting that the moment was unplanned.

“Completely unplanned, completely in the moment, and I just, for me, Brock Lesnar is such a unique athlete, human being, all those things, but he really, I don’t believe, gets the credit he deserves at being one of the all-time greats at this. Unbelievable athlete at the highest of levels, UFC at the highest of levels, you could make the argument and would be accurate, greatest combat athlete of all time, but just talking about sports entertainment, just this, my opinion, one of the greatest of all time.”

