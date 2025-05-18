wrestling / News
Triple H Comments on Tyrese Haliburton & Jalen Brunson Facing Off in NBA Eastern Conference Finals
– This year’s NBA Eastern Conference Finals will feature the Indiana Pacers against the New York Knicks. It will feature a rematch between rivals Tyrese Haliburton on the Pacers and Jalen Brunson on the Knicks. Triple H took note of the matchup, also sharing photos of when both NBA stars appeared in WWE, squaring off while LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Santos Escobar faced off in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on Friday Night SmackDown.
On the June 28, 2024 edition of SmackDown, Tyrese Haliburton sided with Logan Paul during his match on WWE SmackDown. Jalen Brunson jumped the barricade, preventing Haliburton from interfering on behalf of Logan Paul with some brass knuckles. Brunson’s help kept Paul from getting the knuckles, and LA Knight secured the pinfall win.
Triple H noted on his X account, “It’s almost like we wrote it…”
It’s almost like we wrote it… https://t.co/Erzr2M5ndZ pic.twitter.com/MmUh4zsd0A
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 18, 2025
