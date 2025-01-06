wrestling / News
Triple H Confirms WWE Smackdown Will Go Back To Two Hours
It was reported hy Wrestlevotes recently that while WWE Smackdown is currently three hours, it won’t be that way forever. In fact, the report noted that the show is expected to return to two hours in June. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Triple H confirmed the change will happen, although he did not say when. Smackdown had its first three-hour episode last Friday.
He said: “Yes, for right now (it is three hours), and then it switches back to two.“
