– The Wrap recently published an article on the success of the White Rabbit mystery angle paid off with strong numbers for the return of Bray Wyatt for last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which had 2.3 million people watching for the segment. The article also featured comments from WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H, which you can see below:

“We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we created ‘The White Rabbit Project,’ intended to lead our audience down this literal rabbit hole of content to help build anticipation for Wyatt’s return at ‘Extreme Rules’ on Peacock. It started with flickering lights in arenas and continued with the release of other easter eggs, like hidden QR codes within episodes of ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw’ that led viewers to more clues that kept them guessing, and tuning in, each week. It culminated in what we believe was a massive pay-off for our fans – and for WWE. This is a great example of how WWE is uniquely positioned as a sports and entertainment property to harness the power of our shows and our social following to develop multimedia, long-term storytelling that can help produce meaningful aggregated audiences.”

Bray Wyatt made his initial return earlier this month at WWE Extreme Rules. Per The Wrap, the event had a 30-percent increase in total viewership from last week’s show and was also the most-watched Extreme Rules event in WWE history. It also reportedly generated 2.7 million social media interactions on-air and was the most social program on the night that it was broadcast.