Triple H Gives Update On Seth Rollins Durng WWE Evolution Post-Show

Triple H gave an update on Seth Rollins’ health status during the WWE Evolution post-show event. As noted, Rollins was injured during his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event when he did a flip and came down on his knee. Knight won the match in what was reportedly a change to the planned result. During the post-show press event, Triple H gave an update on Rollins, noting that it “doesn’t look good” but is inconclusive now.

“I’m sure somebody here will ask about Seth,” Triple H said. “I’ll just say right now, a little bit inconclusive, it doesn’t look good. But we’re in Birmingham tomorrow. He came here tonight, he was not going to miss his wife’s performance tonight.”

He continued, “He is here or was here, he’ll be in Birmingham tomorrow with Dr. Dugas. We’ll get an MRI and hope for the best, see where we can go with that.”

