Triple H Issues Statement on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes

– As previously reported, Kevin Owens attacked WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes after WWE Bad Blood went off air. Footage of the incident later surfaced on social media. Now, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H’ Levesque has issued a statement on the matter via social media.

Triple H wrote, “We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The matter will be dealt with internally.” You can view his comments below: