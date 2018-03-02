 

wrestling / News

Various News: Triple H’s Midnight Workout, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

March 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H Survivor Series

– Triple H has posted a video of his latest midnight workout, which came after a crazy week, which he detailed below.

– Debra Marshall turns 58 years old today. Today would have been the 37th birthday of Lance Cade and the 53rd birthday of Mike Von Erich.

article topics :

Debra Marshall, Lance Cade, Triple H, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading