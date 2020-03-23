Triple H Mocks Deontay Wilder With Wrestlemania 30 Post

WWE ran Wrestlemania 30 on ESPN last night, and Triple H put up a post talking about his entrance costume for his match with Daniel Bryan. While doing so, he mocked boxer Deontay Wilder.

He wrote: “Just as an FYI. That entrance costume was super heavy ….Like 45 lbs …..My legs were shot…Only reason Daniel beat me !!!!!!”

Wilder was defeated by Tyson Fury by TKO in February. He blamed the loss on an outfit he wore prior to the fight.