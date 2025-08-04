Triple H Says Naomi May Be One Of WWE’s Most Improved Stars

Triple H has been very impressed with Naomi sand believes she might be one of WWE’s most improved stars. The WWE CCO spoke about Naomi’s win over Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam night to and her father playing her to the ring during the post-show event. You can see highlights below:

On Naomi’s performance: “Yeah, and I think Naomi — to me, she might be one of those people where, even though she’s been here for a long time? All of a sudden [she’s] most improved? You know, where she has just come out of her shell and for whatever reason — I don’t know if the stuff with Jade (Cargill), that whole situation. But something motivated her to take it to another level and she is. And what a moment tonight with her dad.”

On her moment with her father during the entrance: “It was an incredible moment. When asked about it and it was discussed, obviously you can see how much that would mean. But watching it happen? I don’t know. To me it was something special. Like you said, as a father of daughters, I can only imagine. What a moment. And a hell of a guitar player.”

