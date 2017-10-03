wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Does No Way Jose’s Entrance in WWE 2k18, Paul Heyman Comments on Lance Russell’s Passing

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Triple H Raw 32717

– Check out Triple H, doing No Way Jose’s entrance on WWE 2k18…

– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the passing of Memphis legend Lance Russell…

article topics :

Lance Russell, Paul Heyman, Triple H, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading