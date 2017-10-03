wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Does No Way Jose’s Entrance in WWE 2k18, Paul Heyman Comments on Lance Russell’s Passing
October 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Check out Triple H, doing No Way Jose’s entrance on WWE 2k18…
THE GAME…has CHANGED! Watch as @TripleH channels his inner @WWENoWayJose in #WWE2K18! @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/HpCHvUVEBz
— WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2017
– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the passing of Memphis legend Lance Russell…
There are people far more qualified than I to pay tribute to @MemphisLance, but I must pay my respects. RIP #LanceRussell pic.twitter.com/gTKeYmA3Cz
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 3, 2017