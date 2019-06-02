Triple H Recaps NXT TakeOver XXV, Praises Adam Cole, Saw Johnny Gargano Limping After Main Event

– Triple H did his post-show recap for NXT TakeOver: XXV last night with Cathy Kelley. You can check out the video of the full chat along with some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com) below.

NXT TakeOver: XXV was held last night at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s live review of the event RIGHT HERE.

Triple H on Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano: “Crowd said it best when they said, ‘fight forever.’ This is one of those things you could see them do this, over, and over, and over again, and it never gets old. They have this amazing chemistry and styles make fights. Then again who does Gargano have bad chemistry with? In some ways, you can call him Johnny TakeOver, no matter what one it is you can say he had the match of the night. He walks out of here without a championship, but I do not think he lost. I do not think he lost any respect from anybody. I think he might have gained even more.”

Triple H on Gargano’s mindset for the main event: “Sometimes you wonder when a guy gets into a position where everything he always dreamed of is in his hands, does he lose a spark? When you reach the top of the mountain does he lose sight of the dream? I don’t know”

Triple H on Adam Cole’s performance: “Maybe Adam Cole is that good and is everything that he says he is, proving he doesn’t need the Undisputed Era around him to win. It was an awesome moment, I’m happy for him. You can say what you want about Adam Cole, he is one of the hardest workers here, much like Gargano, much like so many people here, he puts his heart and soul into everything about this. I’m happy for him.

Triple H on a possible injury for Gargano who was limping after the match: “One hundred percent. I think they would have been happy with either of them winning. I think they will be happy if it happens again, if my math is correct they are 2-2 in falls. We will see where this goes. I saw Johnny hobbling out of here, hoping he is alright. But we will see where this goes and right now there is a new champ in town and his name is Adam Cole.”