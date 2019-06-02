Triple H Addresses NXT UK TakeOver Running on Same Day As AEW All Out, Praises Matt Riddle, More

Triple H held a conference call with the media following NXT TakeOver: XXV. At the end of the call, he addressed that the NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff show, which was announced tonight as taking place on the same day as AEW All Out (August 31st), was booked before they knew any other promotion was running that day. He noted that the two shows will not be going head-to-head since the NXT UK show would air in the daytime.

“I will just say this to everybody in here, contrary to, I’m sure, the buzz, the date of August 31st is a date we have had for a long time,” Triple H said. “That building has been booked with us in Cardiff, geez, long before WrestleMania I think. We just hadn’t announced because it wasn’t the right time. You don’t want to announce something for a brand six months out, at least I don’t, the way I see it. But tonight was the right night to do it. It has nothing to do with anybody else and to be honest, we will take place live in primetime in the U.K. and be on in the afternoon here in the U.S. So it is what it is.”

Full recap below.

– Triple H praised tonight’s show, said the talent kicked butt, and that it’s been a hell of a night.

– He was asked about how tonight’s show was a stand-alone show and if that changed anything. He talked about they showed tonight that NXT can stand on its own and put over his entire team, as well as the arena, for everything coming together on short notice. He said tonight was about the storylines and talent, not about not having a WWE show the next night, and that they let the talent tear it up.

– He was asked about the progress of the Street Profits, who won the NXT Tag Team Titles tonight. He said that what’s important is that talent get better, not how long it takes for them to make it. He said Dawkins and Ford took awhile to find their charisma as a team but they did and he’s happy for them.

– He was asked about Tommaso Ciampa’s status. He said Ciampa’s cleared for non-wrestling stuff, and that he is ahead if schedule. They won’t be bringing him back until he is 100% through. Added that he wanted him to be at tonight’s show.

– He was asked about how he feels after a show like tonight’s. He talked about going over the different moments that he saw during the show and going back and looking at different things. He said they tweaked the lighting a bit tonight.

– He was asked about Matt Riddle. Said Riddle has charisma, fluidity, and a great MMA background, and all of that makes him different and unique. Said he is the first of himself. Said it will be incredible watching Riddle grow. He also put over Roddy Strong as a pro who makes people look better.

– Was asked if tonight is NXT’s greatest success since it was a stand-alone show. Triple H said yes, because you can only piggyback off other things for so long. He said NXT can stand on its own and they did tonight. Put over how tonight’s show was the highest grossing WWE show ever in the venue.

– Was asked about how he uses analytics to analyze the success of a show. He joked about analytics, saying blowing the roof off the place is a good analytic. He said he just tries to put on amazing events, and that fans will come if he does.

– He was asked about Tyler Breeze and said Breeze fits perfectly with NXT. Said Velveteen Dream and Breeze were able to follow the tag team ladder match because they are so spectacular at what they do. Said Breeze belongs in NXT.

– Was asked how a younger version of himself would view his current position with NXT. Triple H said the younger version of himself wouldn’t have believed it, adding that he wants to put on shows that the young kid on the couch would be inspired by. He said NXT has the best talent in the world and that he would put them up against any other product.

– Triple H said he is more proud of what he is doing with NXT than anything he did during his actual wrestling career.

– He said the next TakeOver event will be during Summerslam weekend in Toronto.