WWE News: Triple H Says Venue for NXT UK TakeOver Is One of Vince McMahon’s Favorites, Xavier Woods Puts on Some IIconics Cosplay

– After NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, Triple H conducted a post-show interview to recap the event. According to Triple H, the venue where the event was held, the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, is Vince McMahon’s “favorite building ever.” You can check out that interview clip and the full version below.

Regarding Vince, Triple H said, “Cardiff [Motorpoint Arena], believe this or not, one of Vince McMahon’s favorite buildings. When I left and was coming here, he said, ‘You’re in my favorite building ever there in Cardiff,’ because of the passion here.”

Triple H also discussed Adrian Street’s reaction to the event. He stated: “It’s just a special place. A lotta magic happening here in the UK. A lotta magic happening in NXT UK. I just watched by Adrian Street coming back, who just looked like he had the greatest night of his life, and he looked at me and said, ‘That was unbelievable. It’s back, baby.’ What he meant was UK wrestling; one of the things that he founded; one of the things that he put on the map, one of the things that he takes — It’s his life’s pride. And it’s back, and the whole world wants to be a part of it.”

– Xavier Woods and his friend Mikal Mosley had some fun cosplaying as The IIconics at DragonCon. You can check out some clips they posted online below. Also, Woods wrote the following: