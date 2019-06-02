wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Posts Backstage Photo From Takeover, Tommaso Ciampa Gives Health Update On Pre-Show, Watch Entire Pre-Show Online
– Triple H posted a photo from backstage at NXT Takeover, showing himself, Shawn Michaels and Michael Cole producing the event.
For the 25th time … we’re taking over. Tonight is OUR night. It’s OUR #NXTTakeOver: XXV LIVE on @WWENetwork!!! @WWENXT #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/rGITfk4tsJ
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 1, 2019
– The entire NXT Takeover XXV pre-show is now online.
– Tommaso Ciampa appeared on that pre-show and told everyone that at twelve weeks after neck surgery, he has been cleared for non-contact physical activity.
Be still our 🖤.@ProjectCiampa is HERE on the #NXTTakeOver: XXV Pre-Show!!! pic.twitter.com/ilumbThvCK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2019
#WWENXT is STILL his house! @ProjectCiampa #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/PU5PY12ml8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 1, 2019
"It doesn't matter what man is holding that title when I make my return. You're looking at THE CHAMP!"@ProjectCiampa WILL be 👀 tonight's #NXTChampionship Match between @AdamColePro & @JohnnyGargano! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/8qIbDiDyGI
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
THIS IS @ProjectCiampa's HOUSE! #NXTTakeOver: XXV pic.twitter.com/PyoRULsgsO
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
