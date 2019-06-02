wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Posts Backstage Photo From Takeover, Tommaso Ciampa Gives Health Update On Pre-Show, Watch Entire Pre-Show Online

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE NXT

– Triple H posted a photo from backstage at NXT Takeover, showing himself, Shawn Michaels and Michael Cole producing the event.

– The entire NXT Takeover XXV pre-show is now online.

– Tommaso Ciampa appeared on that pre-show and told everyone that at twelve weeks after neck surgery, he has been cleared for non-contact physical activity.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover XXV, Tommaso Ciampa, Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading