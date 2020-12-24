WWE News: Triple H Remembers Lemmy Kilmister, Full 2011 Miracle on 34th Street Fight

– Triple H took to social media on Thursday to remember the late Motorhead great Lemmy Kilmister on what would have been his birthday. Kilmeister would have turned 75 today, and The Game — who was a longtime friend of Lemmy’s — posted to Twitter:

“As you go through life’s rich tapestry, you realize that most people you meet aren’t fit to shine your shoes. It’s a sad fact but it’s true. A good friend is someone who’d hide you if you were on the run for murder. How many of them do you know?” -Lemmy Happy birthday my friend

– WWE posted the full Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Randy Orton and David Otunga from the November 29th, 2011 episode of Smackdown: