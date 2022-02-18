wrestling / News

Triple H, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and More React To The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction

February 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we noted earlier today, The Undertaker is set to be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Since then, several people in the wrestling world have congratulated the Dead Man, including Triple H, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and others.

Triple H wrote: “Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF!

Michaels added: “I’ve had the pleasure (and often times pain) of being in the ring with @Undertaker throughout both of our careers. I count him among the absolute best and someone I consider a close friend. Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF club!!!

Flair said: “Congratulations @undertaker! This Is As Big As The Day That Stone Cold @steveaustinBSR Went In! Thanks For All That You’ve Done For The Business & For Me Personally! WrestleMania 38 Gets Bigger Every Day! WOOOOO!

