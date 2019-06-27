Triple H Rumored to Have Declined Executive Director Role for Smackdown Live

– As previously reported, WWE dropped an atomic bombshell on the wrestling world today with the announcement of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff being named as the new Executive Directors and creative heads of Raw and Smackdown Live. A later report from Fightful claimed there was some surprise backstage from at least one longtime WWE Superstar on why Triple H wasn’t picked for the either role. According to a rumor reported by Brad Shepard on Twitter, Triple H actually was offered Bischoff’s new Executive Director role for Smackdown Live, but he apparently turned it down.

According to the rumor, he declined the role to oversee Smackdown because it meant he’d have to juggle both that and NXT. Shepard wrote, “The same source also told me Triple H was offered Eric Bischoff’s Executive Director role on #SDLive under the condition that he juggle NXT as well, and he declined.” You can check out the tweet on the subject below.

With WWE, Triple H already serves in an official role listed as Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. Regarding Heyman and Bischoff’s new positions, per WWE on today’s announcement, “In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.”