Details On Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff’s New WWE Roles: Not A Storyline, Overseeing All Aspects

PWInsider has more details on the new executive director roles for Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff announced by WWE earlier this morning. As we previously noted, Paul Heyman will be in charge of RAW while Eric Bischoff will be in charge of Smackdown, but both will report directly to Vince McMahon. It is said they are at the “top of the pyramid” respectively, and will oversee all aspects of their individual shows.

WWE has been trying to get Heyman back in a creative role as far back as February. They made an offer to Heyman to come back as a top member of the creative team around the same time Bruce Prichard was brought back as a Senior Vice President. Heyman had previously been working on select storylines and with certain talents, including Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, before that.

Eric Bischoff came on within the last several weeks. Before that, he had been working on pre-production for a planned Hulk Hogan biopic for Netflix, as well as getting booked for several personal appearances. During the last week, he began to quietly cancel those appearances, so that’s likely when the deal was finalized.