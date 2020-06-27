Triple H Discusses the Backstage Rivalry Between The Kliq & Undertaker’s Bone Street Knew, BSK Tattoos, If There Was Real Animosity

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Triple H discussed the Bone Street Krew, the Undertaker’s backstage crew that included Henry Godwin, Phineus Godwin, and Yokozuna, and was allegedly created to counter the Kliq backstage. Triple H noted that other than Shawn Michaels, the members of the Kliq got along with pretty much everybody, and joked about how the Bone Street Krew got BSK tattoos. Highlights are below.

On the backstage issues between The Kliq and the Bone Street Knew (BSK): “It’s a funny thing. Luger named the Kliq and I think for a lot of the under and middle guys, and even some of the top guys, but kind of the bottom top guys or whatever, or the guys that weren’t in that, I think they bought into it, but when the whole, ‘Oh, the Kliq’ thing started, we were like, well, if people are going to give us a name, we’re gonna run with it. And we would just screw around and stick signs on the door, Kliq locker room, Kliq only, just goofing around, but the truth is, when you look at the BSK thing, I loved Rodney, Yokozuna. He and I, when we would be in Europe and stuff, we’d ride together a lot, on the bus, and play cards, he and I got along tremendously. Henry Godwin and Phineus, I rode with those guys all the time, depending on what tours we were on. I don’t know that I’ve ever laughed harder, more often, Henry Godwin was the big, giant, silly farm boy and he and I got along famously. I got along with Mark great. Mark got along with Scott, he got along with Kevin, he and Shawn there were moments, right, Shawn didn’t get along with a lot of people, but Kid, everybody got along with. So it was kind of like Kid didn’t have heat with anybody, Shawn had heat with everyone, and Kevin and Scott pretty much got along with most everybody. I was the new dude but I got along with all those guys.”

On how the two groups didn’t have any real animosity between them: “There was no real animosity or anything there but like putting stickers on the locker room or whatever, we’d play it up in front of each other. If we were in Germany and everybody went to the bar at night, we’d put our crew on one side, they’d put their crew on the other side. We’d laugh about it and talk about it the next day and everything like that. By the end of the night, when things thinned out, we might all be together in the same place laughing and joking, but the majority of people saw us separated.”

On how the Kliq laughed about BSK members getting BSK tattoos: “I remember when they all got tattoos. We all were like, oh my God, none of us are getting Kliq tattoos, I can tell you that. They’re laughing at us and saying we’re a bunch of marks for ourselves, oh my God, they all got tattoos?”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Gorilla Position with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.