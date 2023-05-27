– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus still has a few tricks up her sleeve. Stratus beat Becky Lynch at today’s WWE Night of Champions event, but she had some help. During the match, Zoey Stark interfered and attacked Lynch. Stark’s interference enabled Stratus to hit a damaged Lynch with Stratusfaction, allowing Stratus to pick up the pinfall victory.

Highlights, clips, and images for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.