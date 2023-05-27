wrestling / News
Trish Stratus Beats Becky Lynch With Help From Zoey Stark at WWE Night of Champions (Pics, Clips)
– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus still has a few tricks up her sleeve. Stratus beat Becky Lynch at today’s WWE Night of Champions event, but she had some help. During the match, Zoey Stark interfered and attacked Lynch. Stark’s interference enabled Stratus to hit a damaged Lynch with Stratusfaction, allowing Stratus to pick up the pinfall victory.
Highlights, clips, and images for Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.
Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom ☝️#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/ERcwKoaOrf
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
The Man @BeckyLynchWWE has come around! 🔥#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/LT0ND4AX4W
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Kill Bill Vol. 3?#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/d433tO4K2Q
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Who will gain the edge between @BeckyLynchWWE and @trishstratuscom at #WWENOC? pic.twitter.com/bBO2oPl3Nl
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
You can thank @trishstratuscom if you'd like, but Trish should be thanking @ZoeyStarkWWE!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/2lRZ7I67yz
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
A new alliance has formed!@trishstratuscom 🤝 @ZoeyStarkWWE#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/APZaiG8ZFr
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
THE GOAT WINS! 🐐
Put some respect on @trishstratuscom's name ☝️#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/eYq3M4n0jp
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023