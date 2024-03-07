Trish Stratus Says Cage Match With Becky Lynch Is Her Favorite

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Wrestling Inc), Trish Stratus was asked about which match of hers is her favorite, and said her go-to is last year’s cage match with Becky Lynch. Stratus said used to have several picks for various reasons, but keeps going back to last year’s WWE Payback event.

She said: “What it represented, the fact that I could go back this many years later, and not only hang with the current crop and that sort of thing, but it was more about doing something I was not able to do. The opportunity was not there for us females back in the day, so to be able to do something I was not able to do was really special.“