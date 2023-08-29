Trish Stratus Is Looking Forward To Ending Feud With Becky Lynch At Payback

Trish Stratus is looking forward to putting her rivalry with Becky Lynch in the rearview, as she noted in a new interview. Stratus will face Lynch in a steel cage match at WWE Payback on Saturday, and she spoke with the Post-Gazette about the feud and match.

Stratus noted the outler that she’s ready to “finally put an end to all the time [Lynch has] wasted in my life.” She added, “It’s a challenge. Am I a little scared of it? Yup. But that’s what drives me. … I’m going to prove to Becky that I’m the greatest of this generation by beating the greatest of her generation. We’ve had a good little run and it’s been really fun. But it’s been a little long. I’m ready to move on, do other things and cross paths with other people.”