Trish Stratus, FTR & More Added to WrestleCon 2023
March 16, 2023 | Posted by
WrestleCon has announced more names for this year’s iteration, including Trish Stratus and FTR. The convention announced on Thursday that Stratus, FTR, Kevin Sullivan, and Jenni Santana will all be appearing at the 2023 convention, which takes place from March 30th to April 2nd in Los Angeles over WrestleMania weekend:
Annnnnnnnd, 4 more! Welcome to WrestleCon @trishstratuscom @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/xrYb01bTXW
— WrestleCon – LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 16, 2023
