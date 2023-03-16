wrestling / News

Trish Stratus, FTR & More Added to WrestleCon 2023

March 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Trish Stratus WrestleCon 2023 Image Credit: WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced more names for this year’s iteration, including Trish Stratus and FTR. The convention announced on Thursday that Stratus, FTR, Kevin Sullivan, and Jenni Santana will all be appearing at the 2023 convention, which takes place from March 30th to April 2nd in Los Angeles over WrestleMania weekend:

