Trish Stratus Recalls Working With Linda McMahon During Mistress Angle

During Netflix’s Mr. McMahon docuseries (via Fightful), Trish Stratus spoke about working with Linda McMahon during an angle in which Stratus portrayed the mistress of Vince McMahon. Linda was comatose in storyline and confined to a wheelchair.

Stratus said: “One of my very first storylines was being paired with Vince McMahon. Knowing that I was about to work with the boss, and with Mr. McMahon, was a huge opportunity. I was super excited about it. I don’t think the storyline was pitched like, ‘What’s gonna happen is you’re going to be Vince’s mistress and you’re gonna eventually drug his wife.’ It wasn’t quite pitched like that. I’d have gone, ‘What am I gonna do now?’ It was something that evolved. It was like, ‘Let’s see where we can take this.’ Well, it took some interesting turns.”

Vince added: “Get this now. I kissed Trish Stratus in front of my wife in a wheelchair. The reason why we did that was to show what a despicable heel I was. I mean, you can’t get any more despicable.”

Trish continued: “We were very aware of what we were doing to provide fuel for our storyline and Linda was super cool about it too. She was in on it. We were all in on it. There was a scene where I lean over and I kiss Linda. That came from Linda. She’s like, ‘It would irk so many people if you lean over and kiss me on the head.’”

Linda said: “What you must do is evoke emotion. Whether it’s anger, whether it’s happiness, even sometimes disgust, if the bad guy went a little too far. It’s always about emotion.”

Vince concluded: “I don’t think our family had an objection to it because they knew I was a character. Trish was a character. As I recall, I don’t think anybody had a problem with it.“