Trish Stratus Reflects On Her Match At WWE Evolution, Teases Another Potential Appearance

Trish Stratus competed against Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution, and she spoke in the post-show about her match and more. Stratus joined the post-show panel to talk about competing at the PPV in her 25th year in wrestling and more. You can see some highlights below:

On her match: “Listen, at the end of the day I want to make sure I’ve still got it. I don’t want to give my 60%, I want to give 100% every time. So thank you, I do it for you guys!”

On the evolution of the women’s division: “I have that thought, like, ‘Is this the last time?’ Like, it could be. And the WWE Universe has been so wonderful for me and so supportive. I just feel so blessed to be able to dip my toes into the waters of the current landscape, like how lucky I am… it’s never lost on me how lucky I am to know that we built — the girls, me, Ivory, Jackie, the girls you saw in the audience. Lita of course, Mickie, we built the foundation that they built a skyscraper on. So now that I get to come back and kind of dip into that skyscraper… I just feel blessed.

On being able to compete at the level she needs to: “I always have the worry in my mind, ‘I gotta make sure I can hang with these girls.’ I look at the girls, and I’m [stammers], that’s what I do. And then I’m like, ‘okay.’ And I want to knock down the preconceived notions that maybe there’s no expiration date until you say it is. It’s not over until you say it’s over. Unless you say Tiffy Time’s over, and then it’s over.”

On if fans will see her again: “It’s my 25th year, let’s make it a good one.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.